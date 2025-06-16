Live
Admissions Open: Master of Hospital Management (MHM) at NIMS
Highlights
Apply now for the Master of Hospital Management (MHM) program at NIMS Hyderabad. Check eligibility, entrance exam details, fees, and admission process. Visit NIMS.edu.in for updates.
The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, invites applications for admission to the Master of Hospital Management (MHM) course for the upcoming academic year.
- Eligibility: As per Telangana Government guidelines; in-service candidates must submit NOC.
- Reserved Category: Valid social status certificates required or treated as Open Category.
- Entrance Exam: 100 MCQs, 2 hours, English; subjects include Health Sciences, Administration, Computer Science, GK, IQ, and English.
- Qualifying Marks: 40% for OC/BC/EWS; 30% for SC/ST.
- Selection: Merit-based from entrance exam scores; ties resolved by Health Sciences marks then age.
- Fees: Admission ₹5,000 (non-refundable), Security Deposit ₹1,000 (refundable), Tuition ₹26,250 per semester, plus other fees.
- Counselling: In-person with original documents; counselling fee ₹25,000 adjustable against tuition.
- Medical Fitness: Required for final admission.
Important: Original certificates retained till course completion; no correspondence on admissions—check www.nims.edu.in for updates.
