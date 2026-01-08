Adulteration is an attempt to murder: Sajjanar issues stern warning to food mafia

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued a chilling warning to those compromising public health, asserting that food adulteration will now be treated on par with ‘Attempt to Murder’. Speaking at a high-level coordination meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner stated that the department no longer views these acts as mere regulatory violations but as crimes that directly endanger human life.

The crackdown, discussed at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, marks a shift in strategy. Enforcement will move beyond roadside vendors to strike at the heart of large-scale manufacturing and processing units. To facilitate this, Sajjanar announced the formation of specialised joint task forces comprising police personnel and Food Safety officials.

“We are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward those playing with the lives of our citizens,” Sajjanar said. He revealed that a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is currently being drafted to ensure that raids, sample collection, and arrests are carried out without any legal loopholes. The Commissioner warned that habitual offenders would be booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, and their trade licences would be permanently revoked.

To strengthen the fight against the "adulteration mafia," the Commissioner announced the upcoming launch of a dedicated WhatsApp number and a toll-free helpline for public tip-offs. He assured that the identity of informants would remain strictly confidential. Traders were urged to comply with quality standards or face the full force of the law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act. The meeting saw the participation of senior officers including Additional CP (Crimes) M Srinivasulu, Joint CP (Traffic) D Joel Davis, and DCPs from all zones, alongside Food Safety Wing directors and inspectors.