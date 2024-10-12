  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Advisory on traffic diversions for Indo-Bangla match at Uppal stadium

Advisory on traffic diversions for Indo-Bangla match at Uppal stadium
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In view of the T20 international cricket match scheduled to be held on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the...

Hyderabad: In view of the T20 international cricket match scheduled to be held on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the Rachakonda Police have notified certain traffic diversions between 4 pm and 11:50 pm on September 12. According to police, heavy vehicles such as lorries, dumpers, earthmovers, RMC trucks, water tankers, and such from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted towards Chengicherla X road - Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC road. Similarly, these vehicles from LB Nagarto Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road, and heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted to Habsiguda to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla. The traffic police appealed to the citizens to cooperate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick