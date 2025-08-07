Aerial bunched cables to replace hazardous ones in city, says TGSPDCL CMD

Hyderabad: TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui has announced that Aerial Bunched Cables (insulated cables) will replace hazardous LT overhead conductors located dangerously close to houses in slums and narrow lanes across Greater Hyderabad.

A plan has been formulated to install Aerial Bunched Cables in the identified areas by the end of this month, the CMD said, adding that these services will also be extended to other circles in Greater Hyderabad in the future.

On Wednesday, a review meeting was held at the company’s corporate office with around 160 Sub-Engineers and Assistant Engineers from the Metro Zone, chaired by Musharraf Faruqui. Discussions were held with Assistant Engineers regarding field-level conditions.

The CMD highlighted their critical role in resolving issues and contributing to the company’s progress. He noted that their suggestions, based on real field conditions, play a key role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply. The CMD urged Assistant Engineers to adhere to timelines, remain accessible to consumers, and contribute to the organization’s reputation.