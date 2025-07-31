Affordable dream homes: Rajiv Swagruha flats sell like hot cakes

Hyderabad: There is a huge demand for flats in Rajiv Swagruha gated communities in the city as large number of applications are being received for one, two and three BHK flats in Bandlaguda and these flats were allotted through a completely transparent system of lottery.

To fulfill the dream of owning a home for the middle class, the government constructed 1 and 2 BHK flats available at affordable prices of Rs 15-18 lakh, which received a huge response from the denizens. The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation conducted a lottery in the presence of Corporation, Revenue and Police officials till late night and completed the process of allotment of flats. On this occasion, the entire Bandlaguda main road was seen bustling with applicants.

Rajiv Swagruha Managing Director VP Gautam said that there was an opportunity to apply for flats in Pocharam area as well, without getting disappointed if anyone could not get a flat in Bandlaguda area, with the receipt here. It is noteworthy that a huge number of 1,325 applications were received for 3 BHK flats, of which only eleven flats were available. Similarly, 525 people applied for 2 BHK flats, of which only 19 flats were available. As many as 234 applications were received for 105 single bedroom flats. Despite such a large number of applications, only one application was received for some flats, and the flats were allotted to them.

The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation has constructed a total of 2,746 flats of various types in the Bandlaguda area. Applications were invited through a notification in the first week of July for the sale of 159 vacant flats. Out of these, 131 flats were allotted to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. Except for nine flats reserved for senior citizens and 19 flats in 1 BHK, all the remaining flats were purchased by the people. With the intention of providing 1 and 2 BHK flats to the middle class sections, the government invited applications for the sale of these flats with an income limit and with the condition that they should not have their own house in the city, and there was a huge response from the denizens. Presently, the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation received an income of about Rs 26 crore through sales.

Initially, it started with the allocation of special flats for senior citizens, and then the process of allocating single bedroom, double bedroom and triple bedroom flats was taken up.

The officials said that in the Ghatkesar Pocharam area, 255 flats were available at a price of Rs 13 lakh for a 1BHK flat and 340 flats at a price of Rs 19 lakh for a 2BHK. The deadline to apply for the purchase of these flats is July 31, and the flats will be allotted through a lottery on August 1 and 2.