After a hiatus of 22 years, city public reps vote for LAC MLC

Hyderabad: The public representatives of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the MPs, MLAs, MLCs of the district voted for the first time after 22 years to elect a candidate of their choice for the Council seat under Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) on Wednesday. About 78.57 per cent of polling was registered in an election which was boycotted by the BRS party.

The Election Returning Officer Anurag Jayanti said that the polling for the Hyderabad LAC MLC seat ended peacefully on Wednesday. While polling was conducted from 8 am to 4 pm, 78.57 per cent votes were polled by 4 pm, he said. Out of the total 112 voters in the two polling stations set up at the GHMC headquarters, 88 voters exercised their right to vote. Out of the total 112 voters, 31 were ex-officio members, out of which 22 exercised their right to vote. Out of 81 corporators, 66 people voted.

The polling percentage was 37.51 per cent from 8 am to 10 am, 77.68 percent from 12 pm to 2 pm, and 78.57 per cent from 4 pm to 4 pm. The BJP MPs Eatala Rajender, Konda Vishweshear Reddy, and corporators, visited Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar early in the morning and came to vote in the GHMC office. The BJP members were wearing black ribbons on their arms protesting the brutal killing of the tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir. BJP MP Dr K Laxman also utilised the franchise. BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who made comments against the party’s candidate, also turned up for voting.

The AIMIM members including MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ahmed Bin Adbullah Balala, MLCs and corporators utilised their franchise and finished voting before 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the BRS corporators skipped voting after the party announced boycotting the election. The Congress party, which had not fielded their candidate, also voted in the election. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other Congress leaders including MLC Balmoor Venkat, Amir Ali Khan, Professor M Kodandaram also voted. According to sources, the Congress votes were polled in favour of the AIMIM candidate.

Election Observers Surendra Mohan along with the Returning Officer visited the polling stations and observed the voting pattern. After the polling, the ballot boxes were brought to the reception centre with security and after inspection, they were stored in the strong room. Tight police security was in place at the strong room. The counting of votes will be taken up at 8 am on April 25 at Panwar Hall, GHMC headquarters