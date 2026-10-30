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After Congress' Delhi Showdown, Amit Shah to Take SIR Battle to Hyderabad Streets

In Short

The padayatra would start from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Nizam College to Mozamjahi Chowrasta as part of the Telangana BJP's campaign against the alleged false narrative by the Congress regarding the SIR exercise.

Amit Shah
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A day after the Congress rally in Delhi demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah would come to Hyderabad to participate in a padayatra on November 2.

The padayatra would start from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Nizam College to Mozamjahi Chowrasta as part of the Telangana BJP's campaign against the alleged false narrative by the Congress regarding the SIR exercise. The padayatra would begin at 3 PM.

According to state BJP president N Ramachandra Rao, Lawyers, doctors, intellectuals, and thousands of party workers and people would participate in the foot march. Shah is likely to touch upon the street fight of the opposition on SIR, the way Congress lost in UP MLC elections, how it was indulging in theatrics including a march to the Supreme Court, and how it wants to spread anarchy in the state, etc.

Meanwhile, the Telangana state BJP president said that the Congress was spreading a false narrative about SIR. He referred to the statement of Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who on Thursday endorsed the SIR process and how he had to make a ‘U’ turn on Friday and claim that his statement was misinterpreted.

Referring to the row over BLAs submitting Form-7 applications seeking removal of voters' names from the electoral rolls, he said the Booth Level Agents of political parties are appointed to inform whether the concerned voters stayed at a particular address or not.

He said, Form-7 is a voter application form for objection to the proposed inclusion/deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll.

Taking exception to Telangana Congress leaders staging a dharna at the railways zonal headquarters here alleging denial of special trains for party workers to travel to Delhi to take part in November 1 protest, Rao said the Congress is trying to show Central government organisations in a poor light.

He said the laid-down procedures to book special trains need to be followed, adding that the South-Central Railway is running 1,000 special trains during the current festival season.

On the other hand, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs on Friday posted the video of Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal, who, as a minister at an official press conference, said protests at any place are not a fundamental right of any individual or party. There are designated places, and they have to protest at those places with the permission of the police. He further said that it is not the government that gives or denies permission it is the police commissioner. Rijiju said this clear exposes the hypocrisy of the Congress and opposition parties who want policy decisions to be made in the streets and not in Parliament now.

Today they claim that protest is their fundamental right and they can do it anywhere and at any time, but when in power they spoke of real fundamental rights.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Amit ShahTelangana BJPHyderabad PadayatraSpecial Intensive RevisionTelangana Politics
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