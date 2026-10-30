After Congress' Delhi Showdown, Amit Shah to Take SIR Battle to Hyderabad Streets

A day after the Congress rally in Delhi demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah would come to Hyderabad to participate in a padayatra on November 2.

The padayatra would start from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Nizam College to Mozamjahi Chowrasta as part of the Telangana BJP's campaign against the alleged false narrative by the Congress regarding the SIR exercise. The padayatra would begin at 3 PM.

According to state BJP president N Ramachandra Rao, Lawyers, doctors, intellectuals, and thousands of party workers and people would participate in the foot march. Shah is likely to touch upon the street fight of the opposition on SIR, the way Congress lost in UP MLC elections, how it was indulging in theatrics including a march to the Supreme Court, and how it wants to spread anarchy in the state, etc.

Meanwhile, the Telangana state BJP president said that the Congress was spreading a false narrative about SIR. He referred to the statement of Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who on Thursday endorsed the SIR process and how he had to make a ‘U’ turn on Friday and claim that his statement was misinterpreted.

Referring to the row over BLAs submitting Form-7 applications seeking removal of voters' names from the electoral rolls, he said the Booth Level Agents of political parties are appointed to inform whether the concerned voters stayed at a particular address or not.

He said, Form-7 is a voter application form for objection to the proposed inclusion/deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll.

Taking exception to Telangana Congress leaders staging a dharna at the railways zonal headquarters here alleging denial of special trains for party workers to travel to Delhi to take part in November 1 protest, Rao said the Congress is trying to show Central government organisations in a poor light.

He said the laid-down procedures to book special trains need to be followed, adding that the South-Central Railway is running 1,000 special trains during the current festival season.

On the other hand, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs on Friday posted the video of Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal, who, as a minister at an official press conference, said protests at any place are not a fundamental right of any individual or party. There are designated places, and they have to protest at those places with the permission of the police. He further said that it is not the government that gives or denies permission it is the police commissioner. Rijiju said this clear exposes the hypocrisy of the Congress and opposition parties who want policy decisions to be made in the streets and not in Parliament now.

Today they claim that protest is their fundamental right and they can do it anywhere and at any time, but when in power they spoke of real fundamental rights.