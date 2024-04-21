After CPM, Dy CM reaches out to CPI leadership to support INDIA bloc

Hyderabad: Within a day after calling on CPM’s State leadership in City, the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited Makdoom Bhavan, the State headquarters of CPI on Saturday to seek all the support from the INDIA bloc’s coalition partners.

The CPI which is already an ally in the State and its State secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambhasiva Rao who is part of the coalition of the ruling Congress government has expressed readiness to extend all the support. During the meeting the leaders discussed strengthening the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and ensuring the ‘communal forces’ are defeated.

Later briefing to media persons, Bhatti explained the significance of these Parliamentary elections and held that these polls would be deciding the future of the nation, its nature of republic, people’s liberty and constitution’s fate, amongst other key factors which are crucial for healthy democracy.

“We discussed various political issues during the meeting. We have requested for providing all the needed support from the party leaders during the upcoming polls,” he explained.

He further said that in these elections the INDIA bloc’s major objective was to defeat the ‘communal’ BJP and to ensure the country’s progress.

“On one side there is BJP with its communal agenda and autocratic way of governance, which is challenging the very foundations of democracy on which India is standing.

On the other hand, there is the INDIA bloc which is striving to protect the democracy, constitution by uniting all the secular forces of the country. We shall be making a coordinated effort to achieve results in these elections, thereby ensuring the BJP does not return to power,” added Bhatti.