Afzalgunj cops nab inter-state gang, recover stolen bike

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj Police Station crime team arrested an inter-state gang of three offenders involved in vehicle theft and attempted house burglaries in Hyderabad. Acting on a complaint about a stolen Honda Shine motorcycle belonging to D Sachin Kumar, the team led by SHO N Ravi recovered the vehicle on November 21 and apprehended the accused.

The arrested gang members--Sikligar Kirtipal Sinh from Vadodara (Gujarat) and Surjeet Singh and Balvir Singh, both from Indore (Madhya Pradesh--confessed to the theft and to attempting burglaries in the Sultan Bazaar and Narayanguda police limits.

Police said the trio intended to use the stolen bike to commute while committing further offences. Items seized from them include improvised keys (made using scissors), mobile phones, gloves, a knife, and burglary tools.

The accused have prior criminal records in multiple police stations across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh for theft and burglary. Their plans to commit house burglaries in Hyderabad were foiled due to the swift action of the crime team.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of the DCP East Zone and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sultan Bazaar, was lauded for its timely coordination and effective crackdown.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Penal Code.