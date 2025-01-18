Afzalgunj gun firing accused identified as Manish, police starts manhunt

The police have identified Manish, a notorious criminal from Bihar, as the primary suspect in a recent spate of violent robberies, including a shocking incident of gunfire in the bustling Afzalganj area of Hyderabad.

According to police reports, Manish, along with an accomplice from Bihar, began their criminal activities just a week ago. Their alleged crime spree kicked off in Chhattisgarh, where they threatened ATM staff and made off with a staggering Rs 70 lakh. The duo escalated their aggression on January 16, when Manish reportedly murdered an ATM security guard in Bidar, Karnataka, and stole Rs 93 lakh.

Manish, who fled to Hyderabad from Bidar, opened fire in Afzalganj, setting off alarms among law enforcement agencies. The Bihar government has reacted swiftly, announcing a reward for information leading to his capture.

Authorities have revealed that Manish has a history of serious criminal offenses, including murder and robbery. In the past, he evaded police by crossing the border into Nepal whenever the heat intensified. However, after a period of reduced scrutiny on his previous cases, he returned to India and resumed his criminal activities.

In response to the alarming rise in crime linked to Manish, police forces across four states—Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh—have launched a coordinated manhunt to apprehend him. As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the accused.