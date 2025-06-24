Afzalgunj police bust inter-state attention diversion gang, seize Rs 40 lakh

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police have successfully busted an inter-state attention diversion gang, arresting its leader from Karnataka and recovering Rs 40 lakh in cash from his possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as Jaya Kumar, aged 50. His alleged associates and other gang leaders, Uday Reddy and Sandeep Raghu, both from Raichur, Karnataka, remain at large.

According to police, the gang, led by Jaya Kumar, operated across states by luring victims with promises of supplying genuine gold at half its market price, before diverting their attention and committing fraud.

Dr B Balaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, stated that on May 12, police received a complaint from Munukuntla Niranjan, a real estate businessman from Choutuppal. Niranjan reported that on March 20, he received a phone call from an unknown number, where an individual identified as ‘Reddy’ offered gold for sale at half price. After regular phone calls, Niranjan, along with his partner Dharmender, met Reddy and his associate Raghu at Pedda Amberpet, where they finalised a gold purchase deal.

Accordingly, on May 12, the accused instructed the complainant to come to Dilsukhnagar with

the cash. Following their directions, Niranjan and his partner arrived in their car with Rs 65 lakh in a bag. At Putlibowli, they exchanged bags, with Niranjan’s containing Rs 65 lakh in cash and the other supposedly containing gold. “Immediately, Raghu, along with his two associates, left the spot on two bikes without number plates.

When the complainant checked the bag, he was shocked to discover that it contained sarees wrapped around stones instead of gold. They immediately called Reddy’s phone number, but it was switched off, and they realised they had been cheated,” said DCP Balaswamy.

Following the complaint, police formed a special team and initiated efforts using technical analysis, CCTV footage, and field enquiries.

This led to the identification of the gang members as Jaya Kumar, Uday, and Sandeep, all hailing from Raichur District in Karnataka.

On June 22, the main gang leader, Jaya Kumar, was apprehended near CBS. Police seized Rs 40 lakh in net cash from him, along with a car that was used in the commission of the offence. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other absconding gang members.