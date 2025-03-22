‘Agri Robots’ to aid farmers in near future: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that emerging technologies like AI are being integrated into agriculture to make farming more profitable. On Friday, a delegation from the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other research institutes, led by Asia Head Rebecca Ridder, met with the Minister on the Assembly premises.

During the meeting, the Minister elaborated on the government’s initiatives to integrate emerging technologies across various industries. He highlighted that around 55 per cent to 60 per cent of the state’s population depends on agriculture and agro-based industries for their livelihood. He emphasised that technology can address many challenges faced by farmers and that more innovations are needed to benefit them. Minister Sridhar Babu mentioned that similar to advancements in other countries, “Agri Robots” capable of performing farming activities with minimal human intervention would soon be a reality in India.

He revealed that research and development in this area had already begun. The Minister also assured that the government would support companies and individuals introducing innovative solutions to reduce farming costs and enhance farmers’ benefits. He further emphasised collaborating with the German government to promote technological advancements in agriculture. The event was attended by Dr Sebastian Bose, Martin, Sven, Dr Raghu Chaliganti, Professor Janayya (Vice Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University), Dr Balaram (Research Director), Dr Ramulu (Director of International Programmes), and Dr Balaji Naik (Director of Digital Agriculture), among others.