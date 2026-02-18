Ahead of Ramzan, Old City residents flag sewage overflow, garbage trouble

Hyderabad: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, which is starting from Thursday, the community urged the civic authorities for the comprehensive cleaning, garbage removal, fogging and urgent road repairs, address sewage overflow and poor lightingand proper sanitation.

Citizens alleged that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has not taken adequate measures to ensure cleanliness in the city for the upcoming month. Besides poor sanitation, various lanes and by-lanes witnessed sewage overflow and bad roads, and were filled with heaps of garbage, adding to the woes of residents in several areas, particularly in the Old City.

Mohammed Ahmed, a local activist, said that near various mosques and around the places of worship, the sanitation is in deplorable state. “Despite repeated appeals, the civic authorities are not paying heed to the pleas. Garbage is not lifted properly on a regular basis,” he added.

Ahmed said, “In majority of mosques, there is no proper cleanliness on roads and dirty water gushing out of the manholes and spreading across. The sewage overflow was witnessed at Masjid-e-Firdous, Alijah Kotla, Gowliguda, Puranapul, Shalibanda, Himmatpura, Moghalpura, Kamatipura and other areas. With just a day remaining for the commencement of Ramzan, the civic body failed to start the cleanliness drive in the city.”

According to the residents, debris, drains and garbage are not being cleared on a regular basis by the sanitation works despite tall claims by the GHMC regarding the intensification of sanitation activities.

The most affected areas are Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Langar Houz, Vijay Nagar Colony, Amberpet, Yousufguda, Nampally and in Old City areas like Moghalpura, Shalibanda, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Falaknuma, Talabkatta, Charminar, Yakutpura, Mallepally, and adjoining areas of the city. Expressing his anguish over GHMC’s failure to ensure cleanliness, Asif Husain, a resident of Shaikpet, says the condition of the city shows the lackadaisical attitude of the Corporation, that even on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also a Minister of Municipal Administration, the Corporation is not keen to take up sanitation works for the holy month.

Asif said, “Every time the civic body claims to maintain cleanliness but each time the Corporation fails. Even for Ramzan, there is no work to clean the areas and clear garbage. There are several such mosques in the city where their garbage piled up and drain overflow near the premises, and devotees are facing inconvenience, despite several complaints nothing has been done.”

Besides the poor sanitary conditions, the open manhole, drain overflow at several places remain common. Muslims visiting the mosques are facing inconvenience as the road is filled with silt and drain.