AHTU, Rachakonda cops nab 10 transgenders for antisocial activities

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations teams along with Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided a house at P&T Colony, Saroornagar and found 10 transgenders, who were gesturing with obscene acts in the said locality and causing nuisance to the general public and apprehended them.

On Sunday, the AHTU Team along with Saroornagar police, SOT L B Nagar conducted a raid on house and found transgenders involved in an obscene act and apprehended them and handed over them to Police Saroornagar for further action. Police registered a case U/s 296 BNS & Sec 8 of ITP Act.

Police arrested Polloju Sindhu (32) of Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Tiyas (20), Julli Shankar Pramank (27), Mahi Ghosh (26), Sonabiwal (31), Butiy (27), Diya Shankar (27), Amrutha Bail (26), Punnya Bairagya (33) and Noor Mohammad (42) all natives of West Bengal State. Police seized 12 mobile phones, 23 condoms packs and other matters from them.

This comes after the repeated complaints by the residents in the P&T Colony and Kattakinda Kallu Compound about illegal and antisocial activities taking place in their locality. Locals reported that these activities had turned the area into a hotspot for unlawful transactions, creating a public nuisance and safety concerns. Authorities have assured residents that strict measures will be enforced to maintain peace in the area. Police officials warned that anyone found involved in such activities in the future will face severe legal consequences.