AI-Enabled Weight-Bearing MRI Launched at Mallika Hospitals

Hyderabad: In a significant advancement in medical imaging, Mallika Hospitals, KPHB, has introduced the Esaote G-Scan Open Weight-Bearing MRI, the first system of its kind in Telangana.

Unlike conventional MRI scans performed only in the lying (supine) position, the new system allows scans while the patient is standing, sitting or bending. This helps doctors observe how the spine and joints function under natural body weight, improving the accuracy of diagnosis.

The technology is particularly useful in detecting chronic back and neck pain, disc herniations, spinal stenosis, spinal instability, knee and joint disorders, and sports-related injuries. The open design of the MRI also provides greater comfort for patients during scanning.

Mallika Hospitals said the installation marks an important milestone for its Spine Centre led by noted spine surgeon Dr. J. Naresh Babu. The hospital also offers multidisciplinary care including nephrology services by Dr. Ranganath and women’s health services under Dr. Radhika.

With the launch of Telangana’s first standing dynamic MRI, the hospital aims to bring advanced global-standard diagnostic technology to patients in Hyderabad and nearby regions.