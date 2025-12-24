AI Vidya bets big on inclusion with `10 cr AI scholarships

Hyderabad: AI Vidya, a future-focused Artificial Intelligence education initiative founded by Raj Varma, has awarded scholarships worth Rs 1 crore in 2025 to learners from underprivileged and underserved communities, reinforcing its mission to democratise access to quality AI education.

Building on this achievement, the organisation has announced an ambitious plan to offer Rs10 crore worth of scholarships in 2026, significantly scaling its impact across India.

The scholarship programme is aimed at students, job seekers, and early-career professionals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, enabling them to gain job-ready skills in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science and Generative AI—domains that are increasingly shaping the global economy and employment landscape.

“Talent is universal, but access to opportunity is not,” said Raj Varma, founder of AI Vidya. “Through our Rs 1 crore scholarship initiative in 2025, we have witnessed meaningful and transformative outcomes. Our Rs10 crore commitment for 2026 is a decisive step towards empowering learners from underserved communities to actively participate in the AI-driven future.” AI Vidya continues to focus on inclusive learning, bridging the digital skills gap and creating sustainable career pathways in emerging technologies.