AIAYS welcomes 50 youth arrived in Hyderabad on bikes

All India Ambedkar Yuvajan Sangam in Greater Hyderabad warmly welcomed a group of 50 young women and youth who arrived in the city today. They were accompanied by representatives from the Samata Sainik Dal, Saurabh Barmate and Ramanand Dongre, who journeyed from Nagpur on two-wheeler vehicles.

This visit is part of the Chetana Abhiyan program organized by the State of India. President Karka Nagaraju extended his greetings and support to the group at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

