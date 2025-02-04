AICC State in-charge to reach out to sulking MLAs tomorrow

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC), which has taken stock of the situation within the State Congress, is likely to put an end to the fiasco caused by the ‘secret’ meeting held on Friday night. The State’s party in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi will be speaking to the sulking MLAs and she instructed them to avoid any kind of media interaction.

According to party sources, the two issues including MLAs meeting at a hotel on Friday and the ruling party’s online poll ‘Farmhouse Palana’ or ‘PrajalaVaddakuPalana’ on X platform has badly damaged the position of the Congress in the State. “These issues have not only given ammunition to BRS, but also to the BJP and undermined the government’s initiatives like RythuBharosa.

The gravity of the situation can be gauged by the fact that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was summoned to the national capital on Sunday.

However, given the possibility of his visit attracting more attention and the party being busy in poll-bound Delhi, his visit has been postponed for now.

The CM may visit immediately after Delhi Assembly polls to brief the High Command about the unfolding events and the political situation. For now, Deepa Dasmunshi has decided to meet these MLAs to discuss the latest issues,” said a spokesperson.

However, most of the senior leaders present in Gandhi Bhavan on Monday remained tight lipped over the MLAs meet.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir who held press conferences avoided any questions on the subject.

It is believed that adhering to the latest conventions adopted by the Congress, these MLAs are likely to be reprimanded by the AICC in-charge during the meeting on February 5. For the past two decades, AICC has adopted a strategy to downplay any dissent in any of the Statesbeing ruled by the party and to avoid taking any decision circumventing the Chief Minister of the day.

Meanwhile, fingers are being pointed at the R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his brother KomatireddyRajgopal Reddy, as aspiring Minister, for the belligerent attitude of the first time MLA Anirudh Reddy. Interestingly, some of the MLAs whose names are under circulation for attending the dinner hosted by Anirudh Reddy have strongly refuted the claims that they were present on that day.