AIDSA seeks transfer of dental regn from AP to TG

AIDSA seeks transfer of dental regn from AP to TG
Hyderabad: The All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA) on Friday urged the Telangana State Dental Council to transfer the dental registration from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana and also get the funds due from the neighbouring state.

The AIDSA submitted a memorandum to the registrar of the TGDC on Friday. The president Dr Manzoor Ahmed said that many dentists currently practicing in Telangana were originally registered under the Andhra Pradesh State Dental Council prior to the bifurcation of the state. These practitioners were facing undue challenges and procedural delays in transferring their registration to the Telangana State Dental Council.

“We earnestly request the Council to introduce a Single-Window System and a time-bound process for the transfer of dental registration from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. This will ease administrative burden and provide much-needed relief to the affected dentists,” said Dr Manzoor.

The AIDSA urged all the affected and interested dentists to join the delegation and share their concerns directly.

