Live
- Nigerian deported for 10-year overstay in Hyd
- Sanjay Thumma named MINAR flour brand ambassador
- Jagan seeks exemption from appearance in CBI court
- SCR marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with tribute at Rail Nilayam
- Bus owner held in Kurnool tragedy
- Nayi Disha marks 10 years empowering caregivers as agents of change
- Tourism will become a gamechanger, says Durgesh
- AIITA felicitates Dr Abdul Qadeer for receiving Sir Syed Award
- Common devotees get more darshan time, says TTD EO
- Hyderabad to showcase AI in healthcare
AIITA felicitates Dr Abdul Qadeer for receiving Sir Syed Award
Hyderabad: The All India Ideal Teachers Association (AIITA), Hyderabad, organised a felicitation ceremony for Dr Abdul Qadeer, Chairman of Shaheen...
Hyderabad: The All India Ideal Teachers Association (AIITA), Hyderabad, organised a felicitation ceremony for Dr Abdul Qadeer, Chairman of Shaheen Group of Institutions, on Thursday, at Nehru Auditorium, Madina Public School, Nampally.
Along with AIITA, 30 other renowned organisations of Hyderabad also honoured Dr Abdul Qadeer for receiving the prestigious Sir Syed Award.
Dr. Abdul Qadeer has made remarkable contributions in the field of education. Under his leadership, the Shaheen Group has expanded to more than 106 centres across 16 Indian states, four centres abroad, over 150 AICU centres, MBBS programmes in Tajikistan, the Madrasa Connect initiative, BPT in Bidar, Shaheen Digital Academy, and several other academic ventures.
Many organisations expressed interest in collaborating with the Shaheen model to support community upliftment. Through the AICU model, numerous school dropouts have been trained to successfully clear the Class X exam and pursue streams of their choice, including medicine, engineering, law, chartered accountancy and more.