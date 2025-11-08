AIITA felicitates Dr Abdul Qadeer for receiving Sir Syed Award

Hyderabad: The All India Ideal Teachers Association (AIITA), Hyderabad, organised a felicitation ceremony for Dr Abdul Qadeer, Chairman of Shaheen Group of Institutions, on Thursday, at Nehru Auditorium, Madina Public School, Nampally.

Along with AIITA, 30 other renowned organisations of Hyderabad also honoured Dr Abdul Qadeer for receiving the prestigious Sir Syed Award.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer has made remarkable contributions in the field of education. Under his leadership, the Shaheen Group has expanded to more than 106 centres across 16 Indian states, four centres abroad, over 150 AICU centres, MBBS programmes in Tajikistan, the Madrasa Connect initiative, BPT in Bidar, Shaheen Digital Academy, and several other academic ventures.

Many organisations expressed interest in collaborating with the Shaheen model to support community upliftment. Through the AICU model, numerous school dropouts have been trained to successfully clear the Class X exam and pursue streams of their choice, including medicine, engineering, law, chartered accountancy and more.