Ailing Osmania Hospital needs urgent treatment, says mantri

Hyderabad: Stating that the Osmania General Hospital needed treatment, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday said that the foundation stone would be laid for a new building for the Osmania Hospital at an alternative place soon.

On Friday, the Health Minister inaugurated an MRI machine procured with around Rs 14 crore, a new kitchen worth Rs 1.5 crore and also renovated medical OP with a cost of Rs 35 lakh. The Minister visited the hospital and interacted with the doctors, staff and also few patients.

Speaking in the programme, Rajanarsimha said that treatment was needed for Osmania Hospital. “It has a vast history. It is the pride of Hyderabad and Telangana. It is painful that the hospital is in such a condition. We have to appreciate the services of doctors. Soon, foundation stone will be laid for the hospital building at an alternative place if the High Court does not permit demolition. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and also the government is committed towards the improvement of Osmania,” said the health minister.

The Minister further said that the GNM Hostel building which was constructed way back in 1951 would be demolished and a new building would come up there. The Nursing students are from weaker sections but no one bothered to take care of this section, he said. “Whatever decision the court takes, we will respect. The GNM building should be reconstructed. This is government property. Whatever decision it may be, the students should not be subjected to inconvenience,” said Rajanarasimha. The Minister asked the local corporator Shankar Yadav to give a representation on modernisation of Osmania Mortuary.

The Health Minister said that the government was going to take a few policy decisions in the coming days. The government would strengthen primary and secondary health care without compromising on quality in health.

He said that the government has revised the rates under Arogyasri and included a few more procedures. The rate revision was done after 12 years. The aim of the government is to fill up whatever gaps there are in the health sector, he added.