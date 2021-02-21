AIMIM chief Asaduddin set to hold rally in West Bengal on Feb 25

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hyderabad MP is all set to hold a meeting in West Bengal in the view of ensuing assembly elections in the state.

The public meeting will be held at Metiabruz area in Kolkata on February 25 around 1 pm after Friday prayers.

It is said that AIMIM party has suffered a major setback with the Sufi cleric Abbas Siddiqui whom the party was hoping an alliance joined hands with left and Congress parties. It is also recalled the AIMIM chief had even met sufi cleric on January 3 and held discussions.

However, Siddiqui later announced his own party, Indian Secular Front, and joined the Congress- Left alliance.

Publicity materials featuring Owaisi and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi have already started doing the rounds on social media platforms.