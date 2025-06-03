Aiming high: Nandini aspires to win gold in upcoming Olympics

Hyderabad: Agasara Nandini, who recently won a gold medal in the heptathlon at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship 2025, now aspires to win gold in the upcoming Olympics for India.

Nandini, a student of the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), on Monday received a grand welcome. She later met with Dr V S Alugu Varsini, Secretary of TGSWREIS.

Speaking to the media, Nandini said, “The Asian record I set remains untouched so far, and that fills me with immense pride. But this is just the beginning. My next goal is to win Olympic gold for India. This is not the time to rest. It’s time to train harder, aim higher, and stand tall on the global podium. The consistent encouragement from our Secretary Dr Varsini Ma’am, who recognised and nurtured my talent personally, gave me tremendous confidence. I discovered my passion for sports in Class VI, and every step from state to national, and now international competitions was backed fully by my institution,” she added.

Dr V S Alugu Varsini stated, “Nandini has emerged as a national inspiration. Her determination and performance exemplify the potential embedded in our residential education model. This is the first time a Telangana Gurukul student has brought home a gold medal from the Asian Athletics Championship—an achievement that fills us with pride.”