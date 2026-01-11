AIPC chief stresses on moving from welfare-centric politics

Hyderabad: All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarthy underscored the need to move beyond welfare-centric politics towards an aspiration-driven model, where institutions empower citizens, markets function fairly, work is dignified, and economic growth is inclusive and sustainable.

He said that the two national executive meeting discussed “Fostering a Politics of Aspiration,” envisioning a future rooted in dignity, opportunity, and hope for every Indian. He said that the sessions focused on outcome-oriented discussions aimed at strengthening rights-based, inclusive, and future-ready public policies. The National Executive reviewed the organisation’s work during 2025 and charted clear priorities and action plans for 2026, with a strong emphasis on translating professional expertise into meaningful political and policy engagement. Aditya Reddy Gillella, State president, AIPC Telangana, highlighted the critical role of professionals in shaping public policy through integrity, evidence-based thinking, and empathy.