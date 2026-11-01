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Air Chief Marshal AP Singh retires
In Short
Singh has been an accomplished fighter pilot and experimental test pilot who made significant contributions to the Indian Air Force’s operational capability, combat preparedness, and modernisation.
Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), superannuated from the Indian Air Force on Saturday, bringing to a close an illustrious career spanning 42 years of distinguished service to the nation.
Singh has been an accomplished fighter pilot and experimental test pilot who made significant contributions to the Indian Air Force’s operational capability, combat preparedness, and modernisation.
His tenure as Chief of the Air Staff was marked by decisive leadership and an unwavering focus on operational readiness, particularly during Operation Sindoor, when the IAF demonstrated its combat capability, operational precision, and resolve in service of national objectives.
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