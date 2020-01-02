Air Commodore TSS Krishnan takes charge as DDG of NCC

Hyderabad: Air Commodore TSS Krishnan assumed the charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Secunderabad on Wednesday.

He was commissioned in the Flying Branch of Indian Air Force in Jun 1991 and is a qualified Navigation Instructor with 4800 hours of flying experience and qualified Operations Officer in the Pechora Missile System.

He has tenanted the staff appointments of Command Navigation Officer, Command Intelligence Officer & Senior Flying Training Officer in various Command Headquarters, Officer in-charge at the Map Digitization Centre and Group Commander NCC under the Delhi Directorate.