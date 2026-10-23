Air India flight makes safe emergency landing in Hyderabad after glitch 

A major disaster was narrowly averted involving an Air India flight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. Shortly after takeoff, flight 'AI 417'—bound for Mumbai with 109 passengers on board—encountered a serious technical glitch. Thanks to the pilot's alertness, the aircraft was landed safely. The pilot identified the technical issue just five minutes after the flight took off from Shamshabad Airport.

Acting promptly, the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials about the emergency. Following immediate instructions and guidance from the ATC, the pilot diverted the aircraft back to Shamshabad Airport and executed a safe emergency landing. The safe landing brought relief to both the passengers and airport authorities.

Airport sources confirmed that all 109 passengers on board are safe. Technical staff are currently conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft to identify the fault. Air India management has initiated steps to make alternative travel arrangements for the passengers.