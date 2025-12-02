Air Marshal Samir Jaay takes charge as SASO of IAF Training Command

Air Marshal Samir Jaay took over as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at Headquarters Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday. With a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, he brings extensive operational and leadership experience to one of the IAF’s most critical training establishments.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Pendse was commissioned into the Flying (Pilot) branch of the IAF on December 16, 1989, as a helicopter pilot. Over the course of his career, he has logged more than 5,100 hours of accident‑free flying, a testament to his professionalism and dedication to service.

During his illustrious tenure, the Air Officer has held several key command and staff appointments. These include command of an Advanced Headquarters, two major IAF bases, and a frontline helicopter unit. He also served on a United Nations Mission in Sudan, contributing to international peacekeeping efforts. A graduate of the National Defence College (NDC), Dhaka, Bangladesh, he has consistently demonstrated strategic vision and operational acumen.

Before assuming his present role, Air Marshal Pendse served as Inspector General (Air) with the Border Security Force (BSF), where he oversaw the Aviation Arm of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Air Wing. His leadership in that capacity was instrumental in strengthening aerial operations and enhancing aviation capabilities for internal security.

Recognised for his gallantry and distinguished service, Air Marshal Pendse was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 1997 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015 by the President. These honours reflect his exceptional contributions to the IAF and the nation.

As Senior Air Staff Officer at Training Command, Air Marshal Pendse will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the IAF’s training ecosystem. Training Command is responsible for preparing officers and airmen across diverse disciplines, ensuring that the force remains combat ready and technologically advanced. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the command’s focus on operational excellence, innovation, and professional development.