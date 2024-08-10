Airport Metro project set to pick up steam

Hyderabad: The proposed metro phase-II project of Airport Metro is going to be a reality very soon. In that regard, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities are giving the finishing touches to finalise the DPR for the proposed metro project. Also, measures are being taken to tackle the obstacles, especially near LB Nagar, Bairamalguda Road, Owaisi Hospital, Chandrayangutta.

In that context, Hyderabad Metro officials have been conducting several inspections and review meetings and also preparation for DPRO is underway and in a couple of weeks it will be finalised. Once the state government approves, it will be submitted to the Centre for necessary permissions and then the works will be taken up. This project is being proposed as a joint venture between the Central Government and Telangana Government and it is planned that 15 per cent of the project cost will be given by the Centre, 35 per cent by the State, 45 per cent by international funding agencies and the remaining 5 per cent will be procured in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Explaining on the Metro Phase-II corridor, a senior officer of Hyderabad Metro, said, “As the complete Metro Phase–II will be of 70 km, it has been planned that this upcoming project will be designed in such a way that it will connect Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, from the four corners of the city, which will help in solving the first and last mile connectivity issue. Under this phase–II project, there is a plan to extend the yet-to-be-built 5.5-km MGBS-Falaknuma route (of the green line) in the Old City by another 2 km. There is a plan to extend the yet-to-be-built 5.5-km MGBS-Falaknuma route (of the green line) in the Old City by another 2 km. Also, there is a plan to construct an interchange station at Chandrayangutta.”

Speaking on the major engineering challenge, he added that once the final report is prepared, during the execution stage, a decision will be taken on what will be the design of the stations. Crossing the flyovers on the way LB Nagar, Bairamalguda Road, Owaisi hospital, Chandrayangutta flyovers is a major engineering challenge, as this area already has existing flyovers. Appropriate measures will be taken, he added.