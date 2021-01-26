AISSIMC to conduct job mela on February 7

Hyderabad: All India Small Scale Industries Minorities Committee (AISSIMC) in collaboration with Francophile French, an IT consultant company is organizing a job mela at VasaviKalyana Mandapam inKhairatabad on February 7.

Speaking to The Hans India, AISSIMC president S Z Sayeedsaid that unemployed youth and women irrespective of caste and creed can avail the opportunity.

"The mela is being organised under the 'Khud Kamao Khud Khao' programme of the Committee. There wouldn't be any registration fee. More than 30 Corporate and Private Sector companies including Cognizant, L&T, Aqua Tech, Naukri.com, Ojha Group, SMC are expected to participate in the job mela. Candidates should first register their names on Whatsapp No. 98499 32346, as only the registered candidates will be allowed to attend the programme.

The candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms," he added.

The candidates will be selected on the merit basis and appointment letters will be given on the spot. The Committee will have no role in the selection process.