Akbaruddin raises concern over limited duration of Budget session

Hyderabad|: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised concerns over the limited time allocated for the State Budget discussion. He questioned the State government for providing just four days for discussing multiple subjects. He wondered if it was a mere formality as it was undermining the very purpose of conducting the session.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly he questioned the fewer number of days allocated for the Budget discussion and cautioned the present government to not repeat the mistakes of the previous government. He slammed the State government over procedural lapses leading to delays in Assembly proceedings. Akbar urged the government to uphold democratic norms and ensure the Assembly functions transparently. He recalled that the House was adjourned for 15 minutes, but met only after four hours, setting wrong precedence.

Questioning the way BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy was suspended, he felt that the established practices were not followed properly. He reminded that in the past whenever there was any disturbance in the House, all the floor leaders were to be called for discussion to sort out the issue.

Intervening during the discussion, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has guaranteed that the state government is committed to upholding the dignity of the Assembly through the introduction of reforms. He indicated that the government plans to engage in discussions with all stakeholders and will gradually aim to extend the duration of Assembly sessions in the future. He stated that the BRS party, which was in power for the past 10 years, had changed the traditions and rules of the Assembly, effectively weakening them. He pointed out that during the BRS regime; there was no clarity on the number of days the Assembly should convene.

Bhatti emphasised that the government wants the Assembly to run for all the required days without interruptions.

In the past, schedules for summer and winter sessions were decided in advance, he said. Bhatti Vikramarka assured that they would introduce reforms to restore the Assembly’s dignity and would work towards gradually increasing the session duration in the future by consulting with everyone.