Akkineni Nagarjuna Addresses Speculations About N-Convention

Hyderabad: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has recently addressed ongoing speculations and rumours regarding the N-Convention project. In his official statement, Nagarjuna emphasised that the project is being built on land that is legally documented and confirmed as non-encroached.

Nagarjuna clarified that the land for the N-Convention was acquired through proper legal channels and has been verified to ensure that no part of it has been unlawfully occupied. He specifically referenced a court ruling from February 24, 2014, which confirmed that there was no encroachment on Tumidikunta lake, a significant concern that had been raised by some.

The actor further noted that the matter of the construction’s legal status is currently under review by the High Court. He assured the public that he is committed to following the court's decision once it is made.





ప్రియమైన అభిమానులు, శ్రేయోభిలాషులందరికీ,



N-కన్వెన్షన్ కి సంబంధించి వస్తున్న వార్తల్లో వాస్తవాల కంటే, ఊహాగానాలు ఎక్కువ వినిపిస్తున్నాయి . కన్వెన్షన్ నిర్మించబడిన భూమి పట్టా డాక్యుమెంటెడ్ భూమి. ఒక్క సెంట్ భూమి కూడా ఆక్రమించింది కాదు. తుమ్మిడికుంట చెరువు ఆక్రమణకు… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 25, 2024

Nagarjuna expressed his concerns over the spread of misinformation and urged his fans and the public to rely on verified information rather than baseless rumours. He requested that everyone disregard any speculative or false claims circulating about the N-Convention.

This move by Nagarjuna aims to address and quell any confusion or misinformation about the project and to reassure the public of the legal standing of the construction. As the legal review continues, Nagarjuna remains committed to transparency and adherence to the judicial process.