Al Falah University Chairman’s sibling held in Hyd after 25 years on the run

In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad police, in coordination with Madhya Pradesh authorities, arrested Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, the younger brother of Al Falah University Chairman Javed Siddiqui, after almost 25 years of absconding in a high-profile financial fraud case from Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest took place in Hyderabad on Sunday as part of a special operation targeting long-pending fugitive cases.

Hamood Siddiqui, aged around 50, was wanted for orchestrating a large-scale investment scam in Mhow in the late 1990s, where he allegedly ran a bogus private bank promising to double deposits and defrauded hundreds of residents of approximately Rs 40 lakh.

The scam surfaced after two years of operations when Siddiqui abruptly fled with his family to evade arrest, remaining underground for decades. A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced in 2019 for information leading to his capture. Operating as a managing director of a private investment company during his time in Mhow, Hamood had been running the firm alongside family members. Documentation later revealed his involvement in multiple serious offenses, including cheating under Section 420 IPC. Aside from the fraud charges, he was also linked to prior cases of rioting and attempted murder from the late 1980s.

Authorities pursued him relentlessly, re-examining connections and family backgrounds, which eventually led to the discovery of his residence and activities in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, sources reveal he kept a low profile, working primarily in share trading while carefully avoiding detection.