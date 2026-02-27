Alarm bells over rising pollution in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may be the most happening city and bandied about as the “hub” of umpteen things politicians like to talk about. However, air pollution in the metropolis has reached such levels that alarm bells have started sounding, with experts cautioning that the city is emerging as “one of the most polluted urban centres in south India surpassing major metros such as Bengaluru and Chennai”.

Although pollution levels per se have shown a marginal decline compared to those of last year, they continue to remain significantly above the standards prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CPCB. Environmental experts warn that increasing pollution is acting as a “slow poison” with toxins gradually entering the human body and leading to a surge in respiratory ailments, allergies, and asthma cases. The Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently reaches the “very unhealthy” category during winter months.

Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, once considered lifelines of the city, are now facing severe pollution threats. A study conducted by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University revealed alarming deterioration in water quality of the reservoirs due to the inflows of untreated sewage, industrial discharge, and agricultural runoff. Sulphur dioxide (SO₂) an invisible yet hazardous pollutant, is reportedly increasing at an alarming rate in the city.

A recent report by the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur highlighted the growing concentration of the gas, warning of severe long- term health implications. Data suggests that approximately 18,101 kg of sulphur dioxide is released daily along the Outer Ring Road with nearly 92 per cent attributed to industrial activities. Within Hyderabad city limits around 10,701 kg is emitted daily, of which 91 per cent is linked to vehicular emissions.

The city reportedly bears a pollution load exceeding 1,500 tonnes per day due to traffic congestion, increased private vehicle usage, and diesel emissions.

‘Air quality worsening’

“Donthi Narasimha Reddy, an environmental activist, says: “Air pollution in Hyderabad is a growing concern with rising dust and vehicle numbers worsening air quality. Many feel official data does not reflect ground realities. Strengthening public transport, including Hyderabad Metro Rail and MMTS, is essential. Promoting electric vehicles, better urban planning, and limiting flyovers can help.

Balanced development in Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda can reduce pressure and pollution. Areas identified as high vehicular pollution zones include Khairatabad, Kothi, Jeedimetla, BHEL, Ameerpet, Nampally, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, HI-TEC City, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Sainikpuri, LB Nagar and Koti.

‘I feel suffocated’

The man on the street can feel the levels of pollution, though the authorities may look the other way. Gouda Sumanth, a 26-year-old citizen, says: “Air pollution in Hyderabad is very high.

During the winter season, I feel uncomfortable while breathing when I go for a morning walk. When I get stuck in traffic jams, I feel suffocated. That is why I am taking precautions. Many people here are suffering from skin diseases. The government should take necessary measures to control pollution.”