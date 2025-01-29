Aleria AI to boost revenue collection: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed keen interest in the capabilities of ‘Aleria AI’ technology, which aims to enhance State tax revenues and minimise revenue losses.

The Minister reviewed a presentation by representatives of Aleria AI at his office in the Secretariat on Tuesday. The representatives explained that by integrating this offline tool with government departments, it is possible to recover up to 30 per cent of revenue currently being lost.

They also highlighted that Aleria AI can ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive benefits under various schemes, thereby promoting transparency and efficiency. Aleria AI, which has headquarters in France and the UAE, has authorised IBT Innovations and Innologic Technologies to market its technology in India.