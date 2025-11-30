Aleti dares Uttam to prove HILT Policy not a scam

Hyderabad: BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy has issued a strong challenge to the state government, demanding transparency in the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) Policy and calling for the resignation of ministers if corruption is proven.

Addressing the media, Reddy questioned why Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy failed to attend a discussion at the Assembly media point despite repeated invitations. “If there is transparency in the HILT policy, why didn’t Minister Uttam come for the discussion? Doesn’t that prove there is no transparency,” he asked.

Reddy alleged that lands valued at Rs 6.29 lakh crore are being tied up for only Rs 5,000 crore, calling it a massive scam. He demanded that the policy be debated in the Assembly before implementation and insisted that GO-27, issued to operationalise the policy, be repealed immediately.

He further stated that if Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy believes there is no corruption, he should convince Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to convene the Assembly and allow a full debate. “The HILT policy should only be implemented after discussion in the Assembly,” he declared.

Reddy said he was prepared to resign from his MLA post if he failed to prove that the HILT policy is a land loot scam. “I am ready for an open discussion anywhere, anytime, with Minister Uttam or the four-member cabinet sub-committee. If I cannot prove corruption, I will resign and renounce politics. But if the scam is proven, then CM Revanth Reddy should resign from his post,” he asserted.