Ali Khamenei’s death sparks flurry of protests in Old City

Hyderabad: Hundredsof Muslims took to the streets in the Old City to mark a protest against the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei. On Sunday, several Muslims groups, including the Shia Muslims condemned the attack.

The assassination triggered emotional reactions, with large groups gathered to express solidarity and grief in areas like Purani Haveli, Darulshifa, Noor Khan Bazar and surrounding areas. The protests were organised by the city-based Shia religious and socio-political organisation Tanzeem-e-Jafferi.

Protesters of all age groups, including men and women, many dressed in black, assembled in several localities holding portraits of Ali Khamenei and demonstrated peacefully in the presence of city police. Security increased in the in sensitive areas of the Old City to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, the police beefed up the security at the US Consulate Hyderabad at Nanakramguda, following an alert from the central intelligence agencies to scale up security around the diplomatic offices of the United States and Israel in Hyderabad.

Additional police personnel were deployed outside the consulate building to prevent any untoward incident. The higher officers of the Cyberabad police visited the building and reviewed the security arrangements inside and outside the building.

On Sunday, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the attack on Iran and called the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as inhuman, unlawful, and immoral and a serious violation of international law.

The Hyderabad MP took to X to express his condolences; he posted “Trump-Israel’s attacks on Iran are absolutely condemnable. This especially, when Iran - US talks were going on in Geneva. More than 200 people have been killed across Iran, including 108, who were killed when strikes hit a girls’ school.”

He said, “Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination is an immoral and unlawful act. My sincere condolences. These attacks on Iran should stop at the earliest; otherwise the whole region will be embroiled in instability. We must remember that 10 million Indians work in this region.” Reacting to the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, Asad, said “Israel’s attack on Iran and Pakistan’s on Afghanistan shows us that Israel and Pakistan are forces of aggression and mischief in their respective neighbourhoods.”

Owaisi also quoted poet Mohammed Iqbal and said, “Mout Ki Lekin Dil-e-Dana Ko Kuch Parwa Nahin Shab Ki Khamoshi Mein Juz Hangama-e-Farda Nahin. Mout Ko Samjhe Hain Ghafil Ikhtitam-e-Zindagi Hai Ye Sham-e-Zindagi Subah-e-Dawam-e-Zindagi”