Alientt Global Leaders Explore Telangana’s Culinary & Cultural Heritage at The Culinary Lounge, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Culinary Lounge, Hyderabad’s premier experiential space for corporate team engagement, hosted the global leadership of European consulting firm Alien Technology Transfer (Alientt) for a curated session celebrating Telangana’s culinary and cultural heritage. The delegation, in the city as part of Global Summit 2025, received an immersive introduction to the region’s traditions.

Alientt, which has facilitated nearly USD 700 million in public funding for deep-tech startups and SMEs across 40 countries, participated in a cook-off designed to build team engagement while showcasing Telangana’s everyday cuisine.

Telangana cuisine researcher Jyothi Valaboju led the session, guiding delegates through the preparation of Sarva Pindi, Barada and Godhuma Rotte. The participants approached the workshop with enthusiasm, treating the cook-off as both a cultural learning opportunity and an engagement-driven group activity. The session concluded with a Nawabi lunch highlighting Hyderabad’s signature flavours.

The guests were also presented with a Telangana snack basket featuring makka pelalu, Ippa puvvu laddu, nuvvula laddu, and chakkinalu, offering them a taste of the state’s festive and traditional delicacies.

A live performance of Perini Natyam, the ancient warrior dance associated with the Kakatiya era, added a strong cultural dimension to the experience. For several delegates visiting India for the first time, the performance served as a memorable introduction to Telangana’s artistic legacy.

Fabio Manzi, Founder of Alientt, said the experience added depth to their India visit:

“Understanding local culture shapes the way we collaborate globally. Telangana’s heritage has given us valuable context and perspective.”

CHRO Marco Mirilli said the authenticity of the session exceeded expectations, adding that the Perini Natyam performance was “mesmerising and unforgettable.”

Culinary expert Jyothi Valaboju said she was delighted by the global team’s curiosity towards Telangana food traditions.

Gopi Byluppala, Founder of The Culinary Lounge, said that team engagement built through cultural and culinary sessions helps global companies integrate meaningfully when they expand operations in Hyderabad.

The Alientt delegation included founders Fabio Manzi and Alessandro Ruffo, CEO Steven Kiberd, CTO Laetitia Gonzalez, CHRO Marco Mirilli, CSO Vinaya Gedam, along with the Hyderabad team members.

The engagement underlined Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a global innovation centre where culture, collaboration and technology come together.

