All must chip in to banish drugs from society: HMRL MD

Hyderabad: In response to the call given by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ was organized on Wednesday at the Hyderabad Metro Rail office in Rasoolpura.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy administered a pledge to the officials and staff, urging a united fight against drug abuse. He emphasized that Hyderabad Metro Rail is actively participating in the battle against narcotic substances.

During the pledge, participants committed to informing the concerned authorities about individuals involved in the sale, purchase, or illegal transportation of drugs. They also pledged to support the Telangana government’s mission to build a drug-free society and become partners in this determined effort. They pledged that they would do everything possible to the best of their ability to make the country drug-free.