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All party meeting to discuss on El Nino commences in Hyderabad

In Short

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka chairs an all-party meeting at Hyderabad Secretariat to discuss measures to tackle the El Niño crisis, with leaders from AIMIM, BRS, BJP, CPI, CPM and TJS participating.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka
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 Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka

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The all party meeting to hold discussions on El Niño was held at Secretariat in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in Wednesday afternoon.

MIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi attended. L.Ramana, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Boinapally Vinod Kumar of BRS (TRS), A. Maheshwar Reddy of BJP attended.

CPI leaders Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Palla Venkat Reddy, CPM leaders John Wesley, Julakanti Ranga Reddy and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) MLC Kodandaram were among the attendees.

The state government will take suggestions and recommendations from political parties on how to deal with El Niño crisis. It is expected that Bhatti Vikramarka will brief leaders on steps taken by the government.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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El Niño TelanganaBhatti VikramarkaHyderabad NewsTelangana All-Party MeetingEl Niño Crisis Management
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