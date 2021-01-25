All set for 9th Grand Nursery Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In order to bring the plant lovers more closely to nature and to soothe the soul of commoners with a splendid variety of blissful flora, the Telangana Event Organizers (TEO) is organising the 9th Grand Nursery Mela from January 28 to February 1 at People's Plaza, Necklace Road.



"We are organising such Nursery Melas all over India since 2015. This is the 8th such event being organized at People's Plaza in Necklace Road, so far. About 120 stalls would be displaying a variety of flower, fruit and bulb saplings, seeds, seedlings, organic fertilizers, coco peat, pots, grow bags, vertical gardening, hydrophobic, farmhouse and terrace gardening equipments at the five-day event," informed Khaled Ahmed, Director Telangana Event Organisation (TEO).

Apart from nursery extravaganzas like flower, fruit and fragrance, he added that "The Mela would also attract attention with medicinal plants like Cactus, succulent, arcades, adenium besides exhorting plants leaving no room for craving for any variety for connoisseurs."

"Several pots and grow bags manufacturing companies of the country too are coming to set their staff for display this time only to make this exhibition a grand gala event for plant lovers and the commoners. This time the 9th Grand Nursery Mela will be inaugurated by Minister Harish Rao. He already launched the brochure of the event to be organised on January 28 at People's Plaza, Necklace Road," Ahmed explained.