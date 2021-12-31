All set for Hyderabad's Numaish from tomorrow

Hyderabad's much-awaited annual consumer exhibition Numaish is set to start from tomorrow. All the arrangements have been completed for the 81th exhibition which is to be held for 45 days. The exhibition society has accorded permission to set up 2,000 stalls this year.



The organizers said that they have taken all the precautionary measures in the view of anticipation of COVID-19 third wave. They added that traders have been told to follow all COVID-19 norms strictly and also asked to employ salesmen who are fully vaccinated. The organizers made the no-mask no-entry rule mandatory.



Besides locals, traders from various states in the country -- Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Lucknow, Delhi, Rajasthan are expecting good business this year as no exhibition was held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The secretary of exhibition society, Aditya Margam said that strict measures will be implemented at Numaish and the customers will also be asked to follow physical distance and other regulations. "Santizers will be placed at the entrance of every stall and the entire exhibition will be sanitized every day before opening gates," he added.

