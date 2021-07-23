Allam Narayana for speedy completion of Media Academy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana on Thursday said that the new academy building in a few floors with all facilities will be made available for journalists in city soon.

He visited the academy site at Nampally with a team of officials. The chairman inspected the work and called for maintaining quality and standards. The new building is for journalists to discharge duties in a hassle free manner, Narayana stated.

The building will accommodate 200 persons in the auditorium, as it will have all modern facilities, he said. The academy will have an auditorium, library, computer lab, video conferencing facility and a big hall for journalists to work.

Journalists will get better facilities. The academy is to offer training classes, certificate courses for upcoming journalists. As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions, the building, in a multi-storied facility, will have modern facilities, he said. The chairman instructed officials take special care and inspect frequently for quality and standards in the construction work.