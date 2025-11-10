Allegations of money distribution by parties fly thick & fast ahead of poll

Hyderabad: Politicalparties are leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people of Jubilee Hills ahead of the by-election. With voting just a day away, political parties have been accusing each other of distributing cash for votes. Several videos of persons allegedly distributing money to voters have emerged. The candidates and parties are luring voters with money and other freebies, allegedly distributing Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per voter.

With only a few hours left before Jubilee Hills goes to vote, several instances of candidates and parties luring voters with money, liquor, and other freebies have emerged. The polls will be held on November 11.

In a video surfaced on social media, one of the local leaders from a major political party was seen distributing money to the voters with a voters list in his hands. The video is said to be from Borabanda site 3. However, the major parties are accusing each other of money for votes for distributing Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 3,000 per voter.

The political parties Congress, BRS, and BJP are accusing each other of distributing money to voters. Congress was allegedly distributing money to influence people of Jubilee Hills to vote for party candidate V Naveen Yadav, while BRS is distributing money to vote for the ‘Car’ symbol and candidate Maganti Sunita, and BJP is distributing cash for its support.

As per political observers, the parties target women groups, Self-help groups, and voters in vast voter areas like Erragadda, Borabanda, Yousufguda, Rahmat Nagar, and Krishna Nagar.

TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin accused BRS leaders of distributing cash among voters. He said BRS functionaries were directly offering money to voters while simultaneously creating fabricated videos to falsely accuse Congress workers of indulging in similar malpractices. He claimed that the BRS had been resorting to misinformation throughout the campaign, using doctored visuals, manipulated audio clips, and A I-generated content to malign the image of the Congress party. “BRS leaders have smear campaigns with fake images and videos to misguide the voters,” he stated.

Earlier, BRS working president K T Rama Rao accused Congress of conspiring to secure victory in the by-poll by distributing massive amounts of black money allegedly extorted from builders under the guise of ‘HYDRAA’ demolitions.

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed Congress and BRS were distributing cash (Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively) to buy votes, and he urged voters to accept the money but vote for BJP’s lotus symbol. He accused both parties of appeasement politics, citing the distribution of sewing machines and mixers to Muslims, and reiterated that ‘Congress is synonymous with Muslims’.

The election authorities stated that all 58 contesting candidates must ensure that their daily expenditure registers are presented for verification on the scheduled date. District Election Officer RVKarnan said, “The observers reminded candidates that no cash transaction exceeding Rs 10,000 per person or entity is permitted from the date of nomination till the completion of counting and that all such transactions must be made through cheques or banking channels.”

Meanwhile, RV Karnan said that since the announcement of the election schedule on October 7, cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies worth Rs 3.59 crore have been seized in 51 F I Rs registered. This includes Rs 3,51,57,990 in cash, liquor worth Rs 3.65 lakh, drugs worth Rs 2.46 lakh, and other freebies worth Rs 1.37 lakh.