Allied healthcare pros bat for new body in Telangana

Hyderabad: Several professionals from the Joint Forum of Allied Healthcare have appealed for a functional healthcare professionals council in Telangana.

According to the professionals, the Union Government established the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions in March 2021.

This legislation aimed to bring 57 categories of allied health professionals—excluding doctors and nurses—under one regulatory framework, and it mandated the creation of state councils in all states. The Supreme Court has also directed states to set up these councils without delay, and all but eleven states have already done so.

The professionals pointed out that while Telangana formally announced the formation of its council in 2022, the body has remained largely on paper. The government appointed a chairman, Dr Vijay Kumar of NIMS, along with three co-opted members, but failed to appoint other professional members or provide an office for the council. With the chairman’s tenure ending before full appointments could be made, the council has remained defunct.