Hyderabad: Allwyn Colony Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud leads drive against plastic use

Allwyn Colony: Local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Thursday advised people to get used to living without the use of banned plastic items, as they cause most harmful damage to the environment.

He was speaking after undertaking 'padayatra' in K L Bar Main Road during which he inspected the types of plastic covers used by consumers in shops. Finding some shop-keepers still using the banned covers, Goud interacted with the officials concerned and summoned them to the spot to impose fines.

Later, the corporator stated that he had undertaken the checks to ensure there was a total ban on the use of plastic items in Allwyn Colony division. He said jute/cloth bags would be provided with his own funds to women in the division to carry vegetables and other provisions from market to home.

He called upon people to avoid use of plastic items as much as possible and take it up as a responsibility. Among those who accompanied Goud during the inspection were TRS youth leader Dodla Ramakrishna Goud, party division president Jilla Ganesh, former president Pandu Goud, Ward Member Chinnolla Srinivas, Area Committee Members Shoukath Ali, Munna, leaders Shivraj Goud, Poshetty, Anjaneyulu, Katke Ravi, Yadagiri, Kurmayya, Sampath and B Santosh.