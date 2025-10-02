Amazon’s AI to Power New NBA Stats for 2025–26 Season

Basketball fans are about to see the game in an entirely new light. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is teaming up with the NBA to bring advanced, AI-powered statistics to broadcasts, apps, and the web for the 2025–26 season. The new analytics platform, called “NBA Inside the Game,” promises to break down plays and player performance in ways never before available to fans.

For years, basketball analysis has focused on traditional stats like points, rebounds, and assists. Now, with AWS’s artificial intelligence, fans will get granular details on the difficulty of shots, the impact of defenders, and even how much space players create on the court. “These stats capture previously unmeasured aspects of basketball,” the company says.

At the heart of this new system is motion tracking. The technology will map 29 body parts of each player as they move across the court, though AWS has not revealed which specific parts are being tracked or how the process works. This data will feed into the AI engine, allowing it to measure everything from shooting posture to defensive positioning.

One of the most eye-catching features is the Expected Field Goal Percentage (xFG%). This metric estimates the likelihood of a player making a shot by analyzing the shooter’s stance, orientation, and the defenders’ positions. Instead of simply noting whether Steph Curry or LeBron James sinks a shot, fans will now see just how difficult that attempt really was.

Another innovation is Gravity, which quantifies the advantage a player generates on the court. By analyzing how defenders react to a player’s presence—whether they are on or off the ball—Gravity shows how stars like Curry or Luka Dončić create opportunities and space for their teammates simply by drawing defensive attention.

Defensive play also gets a fresh layer of insight with the Defensive Score Box. Unlike basic block or rebound stats, this tool breaks down defensive performance for each play, giving credit to players who alter shots, pressure opponents, or disrupt passing lanes even if they don’t record a steal or block.

For diehard fans, AWS and the NBA are also introducing Play Finder, a search tool that lets users sift through NBA footage down to specific plays. This feature pairs with the new stats, so fans can study a particular possession and see the advanced metrics tied to it.

Fans can expect to see these AI-driven insights not only during live game broadcasts but also integrated into the NBA app and website. While sports like football, baseball, and tennis already use advanced camera and AI systems like Sony’s Hawk-Eye for tracking, basketball is now pushing into new territory by analyzing movement and difficulty at such a detailed level.

This partnership builds on the NBA’s deepening relationship with Amazon. In 2024, the league signed an 11-year media rights deal that brings 66 regular-season games per year to Prime Video, starting October 24th. Alongside those games, AWS became the official cloud and AI partner of the NBA and its affiliated leagues, including the WNBA.

For fans, this means the game they love is about to become more interactive, more measurable, and more insightful than ever before.