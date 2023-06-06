Amit Shah Nadda to visit Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The BJP national leadership has decided to gear up Telangana unit and see that it was ready for polls whenever they are held.

As part of this excercise, the BJP has calked state leaders to Delhi for consultations. This would be followed by visit of party senior leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda to Telangana.

The TBJP leaders would be going to Delhi soon. This development assumes importance in the wake of recent meeting between Amit Shah and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.