Live
- Minister Audimulapu Suresh denies non-clearance of bills by ULBs
- Tirupati: ‘Slip road’ ends woes of Sivajyothi Nagar residents
- GRT Jewellers launches festival sale
- Sunny Leone brings vacation vibes to the ocean
- APSRTC bus overturns at Narsannapet in Srikakulam, 19 injured
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th June 2023
- Govinda Govinda town reverberates with Jai Sriram slogans
- One ticket unsold at every screening ‘Adipurush;’ makers clarifies the reason
- Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Marwadi University conclude hackathon on waste processing, Valsad team emerges winner
- WWDC 2023: Apple's new MacBook Air is the "world's thinnest."
Amit Shah Nadda to visit Hyderabad.
Highlights
Hyderabad: The BJP national leadership has decided to gear up Telangana unit and see that it was ready for polls whenever they are held.As part of...
Hyderabad: The BJP national leadership has decided to gear up Telangana unit and see that it was ready for polls whenever they are held.
As part of this excercise, the BJP has calked state leaders to Delhi for consultations. This would be followed by visit of party senior leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda to Telangana.
The TBJP leaders would be going to Delhi soon. This development assumes importance in the wake of recent meeting between Amit Shah and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS