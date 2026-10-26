Amit Shah to attend Telangana BJP's 'padayatra' on Nov 2

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend a 'padayatra' to be organised on November 2 by Telangana BJP to expose the "false narrative" being spread by Congress against SIR and to provoke the country's youth, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao said on Monday.

The 'padayatra' (footmarch) assumes significance as it would be held a day after the public rally of Congress against "vote chori" at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

"They (Congress) are trying to create anarchy in the state and country. That's why, we are going to organise a padayatra with the theme Loktantra Bachao - Arajakta Hatao (Save Democracy - Remove Anarchy). Amit Shah ji will attend the padayatra on 2nd (of November)," Rao told reporters here.

Hitting out at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against PM Narendra Modi, he said Congress is unable to digest a 'chaiwala' becoming the country's Prime Minister.

Congress appears desperate for power after losing elections since 2014, he said.

He asked BJP workers to burn the effigy of Congress in all district headquarters in Telangana on Monday in protest against Kharge's remarks.

Observing that Congress is spreading lies over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Rao threw a challenge at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying that he is ready to visit the CM's native village Kondareddypalle to see how many voters' names are removed from the electoral rolls.

If any names are removed from the rolls during SIR, there is an option to include them again. The option is available for all genuine voters, he said.

Referring to opposition allegation that names of 13 crore voters have been removed during SIR, he said such voters fall in the category of 'Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate' (ASDD).

Of the 13 crore, 2.8 crore are dead, three crore are absent (untraceable when BLOs visited them), 6.3 crore are permanently shifted and nearly one crore names were registered in multiple places, he claimed.

He cited the example of a man in Hyderabad who admitted to have vote at three places.

Rao asked Congress ministers in Telangana to show at least 10 voters whose votes have been deleted. Such voters should give the reasons for deletion.

Taking exception to Congress leaders from Telangana travelling to Delhi to attend the party's rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 at a time when the state is facing severe water shortage due to rainfall deficit, he said about 300 of the over 600 mandals in the state are witnessing drought-like conditions.

Highlighting water shortage in Hyderabad following El Nino, he said about 8,000 water tankers are being booked daily in the Telangana capital.

CM Revanth Reddy should first focus on addressing people's problems due to severe water shortage, he said.

On the CM recently pitching for making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister, Rao said BJP's graph rose ever since Gandhi began occupying leadership roles in Congress.

Taking a jibe, the BJP leader said, "you cannot market a failed product".