Amit Shah to take part in BJP Hyd rally on Nov 2

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the ‘Loktantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao' rally (padayatra) in the city on November 2. Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here, Ramchander Rao alleged that by sidelining the issues faced by the people, the Congress was attempting to sow chaos and anarchy within society and the country.

To expose this anarchic attitude, the BJP has called for campaigns such as ‘Loktantra Bachao aur Arajakta Hatavo’. A massive ‘padyatra’ will be organized by the BJP on November 2 wherein Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate.

Strongly condemning the Congress party for using inappropriate and derogatory language against the parents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramchander Rao said that such behavior reflects the party’s pathetic state. The BJP leader said that these comments by Congress leaders were a result of their frustration as they were unable to convince people with their lies during the election season. Ramchander Rao described the insulting remarks made by senior Congress leader and national president Mallikarjun Kharge as absolutely shameful, adding that the BJP condemns this in the strongest possible terms. He remarked that Congress leaders, desperate to regain power after being out of office for twelve and a half years, had completely abandoned moral values, unable to digest the fact that an ordinary ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller) has become the Prime Minister of the country. He further announced that, in protest against this arrogant attitude, the BJP would organize the burning of effigies of the Congress party across all district headquarters in Telangana, including Hyderabad. Rao asserted that realizing their defeat in the upcoming elections, they were using the SIR process as a pretext to level baseless criticisms. On this occasion, issuing a direct challenge to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said, “I will come to your own village, Kondareddypalli. Just tell me the time, and I will be there.